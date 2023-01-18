TOPEKA (KSNT) – On Wednesday, members of the Shawnee County Commission visited a courtroom to better understand how they operate.

Commissioners joined state lawmakers at the invitation of Judge Cheryl Rios to sit in on the day’s preliminary hearings at Shawnee County’s 3rd Judicial District.

Renovation work underway at Shawnee Co. Courthouse

Commissioner Bill Riphahn says he thinks it’s fascinating to see the volume of hearings that occur in one day. He called the process a well-oiled machine.

Riphan said after seeing the hearings first-hand, it will be easier for him to understand what resources are needed.

Click here for more Top Stories | KSNT.com

“I think it’s important just to see the process and see how it works,” Riphahn said. “And, when you have a better understanding, then it’s easier to respect what they do and try to give them the resources they need to do their job. “

Those invited to the hearings also got a back-stage pass to the judges’ chambers and were encouraged to ask questions in between hearings to completely understand the judicial process.