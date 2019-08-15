County to spend excess tax dollars renovating local park, pickleball courts

The Shawnee County Commission approved an increase to the budget to revise Hughes Park.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County Commissioners voted Monday to spend more than a quarter of a million dollars improving Hughes Park. The largest expense comes from renovating the pickleball courts.

Commissioners are paying for the $257,350 project using excess reserve funds.

The county will spend $60,000 to replace the sidewalk at the park, located near Sixth St. and Gage Blvd., to make it ADA accessible. A play structure will be replaced for $70,000. The pickleball courts will be resurfaced at a cost of $72,000 and a new fence around the courts will cost $35,000. Many of the courts have cracks and water damage that cause hazards to the players, the county said.

In addition, the county commissioners recently decided to add 20 courts to a new $10 million rec center the county’s building at 21st and Urish.

