Couple donates books to local school

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – It was a big day at Stout Elementary School because the students there got a surprise gift.

The Glenn family recently won 50 books from the Kansas National Education Association booth at the state fair. On Tuesday they donated the books to the library at Stout Elementary, where their daughter works as a teacher.

Debra Glenn said they were excited to be able to do that.

“The fact that my daughter teaches here, that makes it a little more special. Her children in her classrooms will be able to use these books,” Glenn said.

School Librarian Stacey VanHouten said she was also thrilled to hear about the donation

“This is a wonderful choice. The gift of books and the gift of literacy is the most important gift you can give to children anywhere at any time at any age,” VanHouten said.

All of the donated books are part of the ‘KNEA Reading Circle’. That means they were specifically picked out by educational leaders