CENTERVILLE, Ind. (WXIN) — Court documents reveal that an Indiana man told police he had experienced a “spiritual awakening” and decided to “spread some love” by standing in his doorway and waving at people who drove by on U.S. 40 in Centerville. The only problem? The man was completely naked.

Elijah Barker, 42, was arrested on Saturday and charged with possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and indecent exposure, a misdemeanor.

According to court documents, Centerville police were called out to apartments located at the intersection of U.S. 40 and McMinn Road — just across from the Centerville Bottle Shop. The apartments have the appearance of an old motel, with windows and doors facing the highway and visible to passersby.

According to police reports, officers were dispatched to the apartments due to reports of a man standing nude in his open doorway and touching himself in full sight of the public.

Officers reported arriving at Barker’s apartment and finding the front door wide open and all the curtains pulled away to allow a “full view” of the inside of the apartment — which included a fully nude Barker.

Booking photo of Elijah Barker (Wayne Co. Jail)

Barker met the officers at his front door and asked if they preferred he put some clothes on before speaking.

“I advised I would prefer that he did,” an officer reportedly responded.

After putting on a pair of shorts, officers began to ask Barker about his state of nudity. Barker reportedly then pointed behind the officer and said, “Jeep, Jeep.” He told police he said this every time a Jeep passed.

The officer noted that he did not observe any Jeep on the highway.

Court documents reveal officers then informed Barker that the department had received reports of him standing in his doorway and touching himself inappropriately. When asked if these accusations were true, police said Barker admitted they were.

When asked why he’d do such a thing, Barker reportedly replied that he “thought it was acceptable behavior,” according to the court documents.

Officers reported believing that Barker was on some type of narcotic and asked the man if he had a drug problem. Barker allegedly admitted to using meth but claimed he had stopped taking the drug once he was put on an unnamed prescription.

Police later found meth in his wallet, however.

While handcuffed, Barker told police about how he had a “spiritual awakening” and that he wanted to “spread some love” to the people who drive by every day by waving to them. He also told police that he had no problems with anyone because “he has stood in the trenches for them,” according to the documents.

The apartment landlord told police he had recently filed to evict Barker due to neighbors complaining about the man exposing himself. A witness also recounted walking past the apartment and spotting Barker masturbating in the nude due to the front door being wide open.