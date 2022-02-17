TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County COVID-19 Indicator Report moved after weeks in the high category into substantial. The Indicator report period is from Feb 6 through Jan. 12.

The weekly case incidence or the number of new cases diagnosed during a week went from 823 to 605, a substantial drop in cases after several weeks.

The percent of positivity went down from 19% last week to 13%.

The Community Indicator Report did report a slight rise in the hospital stress index from 2.8 to 3.0.

According to the Covid-19 Community Impacts Dashboard, current hospitalizations as of Feb. 15 are at 62, a dramatic decrease from Feb. 1 when Shawnee County had 116 hospitalizations.

On Feb. 15, the Covid-19 Community Impacts Dashboard for Shawnee County recorded 32 new coronavirus cases.

The highest number of new cases in the last 30 days has been in the age group of 25- to 34 years old, with 382 cases. The Shawnee County Health Department recorded the age group 35- to 44-year-olds had 381 cases.

Shawnee County COVID-19 Cases by Age Group | Last 30 Days

On Feb. 16, the state said another 30 Kansas deaths had been linked to COVID-19 in the past two days. One of the new deaths is a child who died in January.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment does not release details about the deaths, just the approximate age. The child who died was in the 10- to 17-year-old age group.