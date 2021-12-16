Crash involving KCFD firetruck and SUV ends inside building, kills 3 people

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police say three people are dead after a KCFD firetruck crashed into an oncoming vehicle and into a building in Midtown near Westport Wednesday night.

The driver and passenger from a Honda SUV in the collision are dead and the pedestrian that is believed to have been helping someone get into a car has now been confirmed dead Thursday.

The incident was reported just before 10:30 p.m. at a building near 40th Street and Broadway Avenue.

Emergency crews are still on scene Thursday securing the area after the building partially collapsed from the crash.

The pedestrian has been identified as an adult woman and was located hours after the collapse of the building.

According to Sgt. Bill Mahoney with KCPD’s Accident Investigation Unit, a fire truck collided with a Honda headed the opposite direction on Broadway, causing both the truck and the vehicle to crash into a nearby building.

Fire Capt. Jason Spreitzer said that the scene would be active for some time and that drivers should expect lane closures.

