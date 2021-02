TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Turnpike Authority is warning motorists that a crash on the turnpike near Topeka at the 170 mile marker will impact the right lane Thursday morning.

The warning was issued at 6:46 Thursday morning.

The crash is in the northbound lanes just south of Topeka.