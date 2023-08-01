TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department responded to a two-vehicle, injury crash in west Topeka.

At 9:55 a.m. Tuesday, the TPD responded to a crash at Southwest 12th Street and Gage Boulevard, according to Shawnee County dispatchers.

An officer on scene said a blue car was heading north on Gage Boulevard. A pickup truck traveling west on Southwest 12th Street had a green light and proceeded through the intersection. The truck was hit by the blue car.

Officers said one person went to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries. There were two individuals in each car at the time of the crash.