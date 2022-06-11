SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A two vehicle crash on Interstate 335 resulted in three people sustaining possible injuries on Saturday morning.

Two vehicles were headed northbound on I335 at 10:58 a.m. June 11 when a Nissan Xterra’s tire blew and caused it to travel into the inside lane of traffic. The Nissan struck a Acura MDX and the Acura was pushed into the wall. The Nissan came to a stop in the inside lane and the Acura stopped in the right shoulder.

The four occupants of the Nissan were taken to Stormont Vail Hospital but only one passenger complained of pain and had possible injuries.

The driver of the Acura, 67-year-old Wichita man and the passenger, 66-year-old Wichita woman complained of pain but it is unclear if they were taken to a hospital.

All parties were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.