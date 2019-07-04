UPDATE: I-70 westbound re-opens after morning crash

MAPLE HILL, Kan. (KSNT) – Emergency crews re-opened westbound I-70 Thursday morning at the Maple Hill exit following a crash between a car and a semi truck.
The wreck was reported at about 3:30 a-m Thursday. The westbound lanes were re-opened just before 7 a-m. Kansas Highway Patrol troopers on scene said one driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries in the wreck farther west on I-70 near the Paxico exit in Wabaunsee County. Drivers were required to detour from the Maple Hill exit on I-70 and get on Highway 24 in St. Mary’s.