Creedence Clearwater Revisited final tour stops in Mayetta

MAYETTA, Kan. (KSNT)– In just about two hours, a popular rock band will be taking the stage at the Prairie Band Casino and Resort.

A few of the Creedence Clearwater Revival members are performing at 7 p.m., tonight at the casino.

Original members of the group, Stu Cook and Doug “Cosmo” Clifford launched the Creedence Clearwater Revisited project in 1995 to perform live again. But this tour will be their last as the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers get ready to hang up their instruments.

“My music project is going to be songwriting and working a publishing company,” Doug “Cosmo” Clifford said. “The rest of it is grandchildren, and my wife.”

“Family, travel, recreational travel,” Stu Cook said. “More diving, more kayaking, more paddle boarding. More of anything in warm weather.”

Tickets for tonight’s show are sold out.