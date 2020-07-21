Crews dig up Topeka grave of cold case murder victim

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Crews dug up the grave of Alonzo Brooks from a Topeka graveyard Tuesday morning.

The FBI recently reopened his 16-year-old cold case and listed it as a hate crime. The family says tips have come in since a recent Netflix documentary aired a special about his case.

Brooks was 23 years old in 2004 when he went to a party in LaCygne, which is on the eastern edge of Kansas. He never came home and family members found his body in a creek weeks after he went missing.

Last month the FBI announced a $100,000 reward for answers about Brooks murder.

If you know anything, call the FBI at 816-512-8200 or 816-474-TIPS.

