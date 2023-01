TOPEKA (KSNT ) – Firefighters are on scene of a reported house fire in downtown Topeka Thursday afternoon.

The original call came in around 12:45 p.m., according to Shawnee County Dispatch, to a structure fire in the 500 block of southwest Lincoln Street in Topeka.

A 27 News reporter on scene verified crews were extinguishing the fire around 1:15 p.m.

This is a developing story.