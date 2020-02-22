Crews investigate fire at empty Topeka home

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Investigators are looking into a house fire that happened in Topeka on Saturday morning.

Shortly before 3 a.m. on Saturday, firefighters responded to a report of a structure fire at 900 SW Buchanan Street.

When crews arrived, the house was covered in smoke and fire.

Firefighters determined that the home was vacant at the time of the fire.

Investigators said the cause of the fire is still under investigation, but that it caused $98,000 in damage.

They urge anyone with information about the fire to contact Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.