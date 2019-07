House fire at 17th and Clay Posted by Dan Garrett KSNT on Friday, July 26, 2019

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department determined the preliminary cause of a house fire in central Topeka Friday morning.

TFD reported that the fire was accidentally caused by discarded smoking materials in the back yard. The estimated structural loss was $25,000.

The fire happened around 9:30 a.m. at a home near 17th & Clay.

All occupants in the home were able to escape without injury.

