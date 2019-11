TOPEKA, Kan. (KAN) – Fire crews battled flames at a house fire on Saturday morning in Topeka.

Fire officials said around 3:30 A.M. on Saturday crews responded to a fire at a two story home in the 1800 block of Southwest Lincoln Street. They were able to contain the fire and quickly get it out.

They said everyone inside of the house was able to escape safely.

Investigators believe the damage cost about $12,000. They have not yet determined how the fire started.