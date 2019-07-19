Crews will search again Friday for boy who went missing in water near Clinton Lake

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Law enforcement said they would resume their search Friday morning for a 13-year-old boy missing in the water near Clinton Lake.

A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said they had been in contact with the boy’s family. Officers had turned their efforts toward finding the boy instead of rescuing the boy, who went under the water near the Clinton Lake spillway and never resurfaced.

Rescue crews started looking for the Lawrence teen before 7 p.m. Thursday. They stopped at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday.