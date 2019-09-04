Crews work to fix sinkhole in Osage Co.

OSAGE CO., Kan. (KSNT) – Recent rains caused part of a road to wash away in Osage County.

The Public Works Department in Osage County said about five to six inches of rain fell on Friday.

125th Street held up over the holiday weekend but was crumbled by Tuesday morning.

Crews had to close the street between Auburn and Burlingame Rd. to fix the sinkhole that formed.

The roads were back open late Tuesday morning and are temporarily fixed.

Public works officials said they’ll get a permanent fix sometime next week.