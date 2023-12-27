TOPEKA (KSNT) – Crews are working the scene of a train derailment in north Topeka.

KSNT News Reporter Gabriel Johnson is on the scene of a derailment involving multiple train cars near Kansas Sand and Concrete Inc. on Northwest Tyler Street. Workers on the scene say the train belongs to Union Pacific Railroad.

The derailment happened at 3 a.m. and approximately five Union Pacific train cars were derailed. Two of the train cars derailed in the upright position, according to Union Pacific Railroad spokesperson Robynn Tysver.

Tysver said the train cars were carrying mixed commodities including corn and lumber. No one was injured and no hazardous material was released, according to Tysver.

Tysver said equipment is on its way to clean up the site and the incident is under investigation.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

