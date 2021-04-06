Crews working on residential fire in north Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- The Topeka Fire Department is asking drivers Tuesday morning to avoid the area around Northeast Quincy and Northeast Spruce.

Fire crews are on the scene working an active house fire.

This is a developing story.

