Top Stories
5th annual St. Jude Dream Home under construction for 2022
Top Stories
Armed Topeka teen arrested at middle school for deadly threat
What to know as mobile providers turn off 3G networks
7-year-old boy dies after early morning Topeka fire
Kansas State Legislative session begins Monday
Top Stories
Top Stories
Top Stories
Top Stories
Top Stories
Crime
‘Shots fired’: customers run out Topeka bar, security holds man at gunpoint
Video
Topeka Ronald McDonald statue vandalized after man tries to steal it
Accused in $17,000 insulin pump theft, Topeka woman arrested again in new case
Video
A Kansas small town crime is creating big problems
Topeka contractor gets 2 years prison for Rent-A-Vet fraud scheme
More Crime Headlines
Man convicted in Topeka murder case, bail set at $1,000,000
Kansas man convicted in relation to 2019 killing of his mother
Trending Stories
Armed Topeka teen arrested at middle school for deadly threat
7-year-old boy dies after early morning Topeka fire
1 woman arrested after ‘suspicious device’ call at Topeka Walmart
What to know as mobile providers turn off 3G networks
TODAY anchor Savannah Guthrie positive for COVID