LENEXA, Kan. — A pursuit over stolen car led to a deadly police shooting at a Johnson County QuikTrip on Sunday morning.

Around 7:30 a.m. Sunday, Lenexa police officers responded to a report of a stolen car in the area of Interstate 35 and 95th Street.

According to the Lenexa Police Department, officers found the stolen car nearby. When they found the suspect, they hit a police car with the stolen car and drove away.

Police chased the suspect north on I-35 until the driver came to a stop near I-35 and Lamar Avenue in Mission. Two suspects crashed the car and ran into a nearby QuikTrip, according to LPD.

A team of officers from multiple agencies went in to arrest the suspects. Police said shots were fired as officers attempted to make contact with to two suspects.

One suspect was shot and died and another suspect was taken into custody, according to LPD.

The deceased suspect has been identified as 40-year-old Shannon Wayne Marshall of Ashland City, Tennessee and the female suspect taken into custody has been identified as 32-year-old Andrea Rene Cothran of Goodlettsville, Tennessee,

Cothran has been booked into the Johnson County Adult Detention Center.

One Fairway Police Officer was also shot and taken to a hospital. They are currently in critical condition.

Broadcastify audio paints the picture of what was going on early Sunday morning inside of the Mission, Kansas QuikTrip.

“We have cover, we need help right away.”

“They’ve got an officer down and the party is in the bathroom in QuikTrip.”

The audio lays out the moments officers make entry into the QuikTrip, and the officer is shot as the suspect barricades himself in the bathroom.

“Proceed to QuikTrip to pick up a patient. All units, the patient is outside of the building,” according to Broadcastify audio.

Less than 30 seconds after, medical units were called as officials plead for help right away. The suspect was reported to be shot and killed.

Police assembled a team to enter the QuikTrip and that’s when they encountered both suspects, killing the man. After an officer was hit, the woman was taken into custody with no significant injuries.

“It’s a very traumatic event to have to live through, so very unfortunate all the way around,” Danny Chavez with the Lenexa Police Department said.

Fairway Chief of Police J.P. released a statement on the incident:

As you are aware, one of our police officers was shot and critically wounded this morning while trying to make an arrest in a neighboring community. Upon hearing the call for assistance, our officer courageously and without hesitation responded to help. These brave actions are reflective of the men and women in law enforcement in our community, and throughout this country, who put on the badge knowing the potential dangers they may face in the course of their duties.

At this time, the officers condition remains critical. We will have more information about the officer in the coming days. Tonight, I ask for thoughts and prayers for the officer and his family, and request privacy for the officer’s family and for the Fairway Police Department. We are grateful for those who have already expressed their support for our department, and who will in the days ahead.”

This investigation will now be led by Johnson County’s officer-involved shooting investigation team.