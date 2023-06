TOPEKA (KSNT) – One person has died after a late-night shooting in southwest Topeka Sunday.

The Topeka Police Department responded to reports of a shooting just before 11:30 p.m. in the 4100 block of SW Twilight Drive. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to TPD.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information about this incident, contact Topeka Police or Shawnee County Crime Stoppers.

27 News will continue to follow this incident as more information comes.