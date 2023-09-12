TOPEKA (KSNT) – One man is now in custody for the deadly shooting of a Topeka man in May.

Topeka Police shared in a press release 32-year-old Sydney Slaughter of Kansas City, Kan. was transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for his involvement in a south Topeka shooting. Slaughter was taken into custody as a result of an investigation conducted on Sept. 12, 2023. Slaughter is being held for the following charge:

Murder in the 1st degree

On May 15, officers responded to a shooting in the 3500 block of SW Kerry Ave. Officers later named the deceased man as 39-year-old Brandon M. Drew of Topeka. This marked the 17th reported killing in Topeka for 2023.