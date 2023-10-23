WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One person has been injured in an officer-involved shooting along U.S. Highway 54. The shooting was near Southwest 60th between Pratt and Greensburg.

The Kansas Department of Transportation has closed the highway while authorities investigate.

Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Chad Crittenden said around 10 a.m., a stolen car from Saline County was spotted in Kingman County. Law enforcement began chasing the stolen vehicle. The chase involved the KHP and Pratt and Kingman law enforcement officers.

The chase ended at the Casey’s in Pratt, where Crittenden said the suspect and passenger fled. Officers caught the passenger.

However, Crittenden said the suspect stole another vehicle and headed west from Pratt into Kiowa County. It then turned around to head back towards Pratt. Stop sticks were deployed. During that time, a shooting occurred.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says a deputy with the Pratt County Sheriff’s Office shot the male suspect. The suspect has been taken to the hospital. The KBI says no officers were injured.

The KBI is investigating.

