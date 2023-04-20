TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka Police announced Thursday a man was arrested in relation to a murder that happened on Monday night.

Police arrested Christopher L. Brown, 36, of Topeka. He faces charges of murder in the 1st degree, criminal possession of a weapon and violating the offender registration act.

Brown is accused of shooting and killing Sherman Coleman, Jr, 33, of Topeka Monday night. This marked the 13th murder in Topeka so far in the year.

Police are still asking for help regarding this crime. If you have any information contact Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 or Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400.