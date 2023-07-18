TOPEKA (KSNT) – Police say one person was hospitalized following a stabbing in west Topeka.

Rosie Nichols with the City of Topeka says the Topeka Police Department was called around 6:30 a.m. on July 18 for a report of a stabbing at an apartment complex in the 2000 block of SW MacVicar Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found one person suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

Nichols said the wounded individual was taken to a local hospital for treatment. An investigation into the stabbing is ongoing.

If you have any information to share with police, you can call the TPD’s non-emergency line at 785-368-9551. You can also make anonymous tips to Shawnee County Crime Stoppers online or by calling 785-234-0007.