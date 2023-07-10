THOMAS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Eleven people have been arrested after an investigation into the distribution of illegal narcotics in northwest Kansas.

According to the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation took six weeks.

“Over this period, three searches were conducted,” the TCSO said. “Eleven individuals were arrested for numerous charges in connection to their distribution of illegal narcotics in Thomas County.”

The TCSO says some of the charges include:

Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute

Distribution of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school

Aggravated endangering a child

Large quantities of methamphetamine, marijuana and illicit pills were seized, according to the TCSO.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Kansas Highway Patrol and the Colby Police Department assisted in the cases.

The TCSO says if you see something you may believe may be suspicious activity in your neighborhood, to call 785-460-4570 to make a report with a sheriff’s deputy.