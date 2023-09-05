SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Local law enforcement says two juveniles are involved in an investigation regarding a recent threat made at Washburn Rural Middle School.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said on social media that a 911 call made at 12:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 5 referenced a bomb and bringing a gun to school. The call came from an individual at Washburn Rural Middle School.

Law enforcement responded to the scene and, following an investigation, determined two 12-year-old boys were responsible for the call, according to the SNSO. Investigators found no active threat to students or the general public and are continuing to look into the incident.