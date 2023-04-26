TOPEKA (KSNT) – A juvenile is the victim of a shooting that occurred earlier this month in South Topeka.

Donna Eubanks with the Topeka Police Department said Aaron P. Mathis Jr., 16, of Topeka was killed as the result of a shooting on April 7. His death is currently being investigated as a homicide by the TPD.

At 12:37 a.m. on April 7, Topeka Police said they responded to reports of a shooting in the 3500 block of SW Kerry. When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered a man, later identified as Mathis, who was shot. The man was then taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

If you have any information related to this investigation, you are encouraged to reach out to the TPD at telltpd@topeka.org or at 785-368-9400. You can also make anonymous tips to Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 or by going online here.