TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka 19-year-old has been arrested in connection to a drive-by shooting investigation from January.

Rosie Nichols with the City of Topeka reports that Courtney D. Cannon, 19, of Topeka, has been arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on charges of:

Criminal discharge of a firearm; recklessly at an occupied dwelling

Interference with LEO; unknown circumstance, felony

This comes after Topeka police arrested three others in connection to a drive-by shooting that occurred on Jan. 24, 2023 in the 600 block of Southeast Lawrence. The shooting caused property damage but no injuries, according to police. Victor Fuentes, 18, was arrested on Jan. 27, 2023, alongside two juveniles in connection to the shooting.

If you have any information related to this investigation, you can send an email to the Topeka Police Department at telltpd@topeka.org or call 785-368-9400. You can also make anonymous tips to Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 or by clicking here.

