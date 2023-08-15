TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two people are under arrest following a Topeka house fire authorities say was intentionally set.

City of Topeka spokeswoman Rosie Nichols said in a press release that the Topeka Fire Department (TFD) responded to a house fire call around 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 14 for a home in the 600 block of SE 35th St. Fire crews found flames coming from the single-story home and were able to extinguish the fire. A search of the home found no one was inside, according to Nichols.

Nichols said a TFD investigation found that the fire was intentionally set. Two people, a 28-year-old and a 17-year-old, were arrested in connection to the incident.

28-year-old Arson Criminal use of explosives

17-year-old Arson Criminal use of explosives Criminal threat Criminal damage to property



Nichols said the TFD investigation found the fire started on the exterior of the home near a bedroom window. In total, an estimated $3,000 was attributed to fire damage on the home. Working smoke detectors were inside the home at the time of the fire.