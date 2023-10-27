JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – Police in Junction City have arrested two people in connection to the alleged murder of an 18-year-old earlier this year.

Cadin Sanner with the Junction City Police Department (JCPD) said in a press release that Andre T. Baker, 21 and Johnnae J. Bisio, 23 were arrested this week in connection to the death of Carson Simon, 18, of Ogden. Both were arrested on a charge of murder in the 1st degree.

The JCPD found Simon at 1:17 p.m. in the 2700 block of Fort Avenue in Junction City on Jan. 6, 2023. His death was ruled as a homicide by police.

If you have information to share with police regarding this homicide case, you can reach out to the JCPD by clicking here or to Junction City/Geary County Crime Stoppers.

