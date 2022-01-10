2 arrested in traffic stops in Topeka over the weekend after drugs were found

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two people were arrested by the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office over the weekend for drug-related and other crimes during traffic stops.

According to the SCSO, the first arrest happened at 8:30 p.m. on Friday when a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a black 2015 Ford Explorer near SW 17th St. and SW Buchanan St. The deputy located illegal drugs and evidence of financial crimes in the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle, Jordan M. Koda, 29, of Omaha, Nebraska, was taken into custody. He was later booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections and charged with the following crimes:

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of marijuana

Possession of drug paraphernalia

No drug tax stamp

Driving with a suspended driver’s license

The potential financial crimes are still under investigation.

The second arrest came shortly before 2 p.m. on Sunday when a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a silver 2000 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck near SW 37th St. and South Kansas Ave. for an expired license plate. Illegal drugs were found with the help of a K9 unit.

Alice L. Ackors-King (Photo courtesy of the Shawnee County Department of Corrections)

The driver of the vehicle, Alice L. Ackors-King, 35, of Topeka, was placed into custody. She was later booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections and charged with the following crimes: