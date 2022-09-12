TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two men have been arrested after being caught burglarizing a car Monday morning in Topeka.

Joseph Grant (Courtesy Photo/Shawnee County Department of Corrections)

According to the Topeka Police Department, officers were sent to the Allstate parking lot at 2859 S. Kansas Ave. just before 8 a.m. Officers were told a car was burglarized.

A witness told authorities what the possible suspects were wearing and where they went. A short time later, police found the suspects attempting to run away by going through the Landon Nature Trail, according to a release.

Officers report that Joseph Grant, 38, and James Huske, 27, both of Topeka, will now face burglary, theft and criminal damage charges.