SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Law enforcement has arrested two additional suspects on charges of criminal discharge of a firearm in relation to a weekend shooting at a South Topeka bar.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says via social media that a 30-year-old and a 39-year-old are under arrests after a shooting at Victoria’s that left one person with critical injuries. The SNSO expects additional charges and suspects to be announced in the near future. This comes just a day after four others were arrested in connection to the bar shooting.

Law enforcement was called to Victoria’s after a report was received of an active shooting situation. Upon arrival, deputies found a man suffering from gunshot wounds to the head and torso at a nearby business and more than 75 bullet shells at the scene.

The injured individual was cleared from a local hospital on May 17.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call Det. John Culver at 785-251-2534.