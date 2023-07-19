MANHATTAN (KSNT) – On Wednesday, two juveniles from Junction City were arrested on numerous charges including attempted first-degree murder in Manhattan.

Aaron Wintermote with the Riley County Police Department (RCPD) said in a press release that the juveniles aged 16 and 17 were arrested on Riley County Court warrants by the Junction City Police Department (JCPD) on July 17 in connection to an incident where multiple shots were fired at an occupied residence on June 20, 2022 and again on July 11, 2022. No injuries were reported in either incident.

The 16-year-old was arrested on the following charges in connection to the two reported shooting incidents:

Two counts of attempted first-degree murder

Aggravated assault

Criminal discharge of a weapon

The 17-year-old was arrested on the following charges in connection to the July shooting:

Attempted first-degree murder

Aggravated assault

Criminal discharge of a weapon

Wintermote said the juveniles were taken to North Central Kansas Regional Juvenile Detention Center Facility in lieu of bond. An 18-year-old from Junction City was previously arrested on Aug. 11, 2022 in connection to the shootings.