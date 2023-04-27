WABAUNSEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A three day operation involving numerous federal and Kansas law enforcement agencies ended with hundreds of pounds of drugs seized and two arrests.

The Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office collaborated with the Junction City Police Department in executing an operation over the course of several days targeting “major criminals,” according to the JCPD.

“This operation is a great example where multiple agencies collaborated and worked together on a common goal and made our communities a safer place.” JCPD Facebook statement

Eric Kirseh, Undersheriff with the Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office, told KSNT 27 News that two warrant arrests were made and around 250 pounds of drugs were seized. Drugs found by law enforcement included methamphetamine, substances believed to be fentanyl and cannabis. Kirseh said law enforcement saw “positive public engagement” during the operation and allowed some of those found with personal use amounts of drugs off with verbal warnings.

The operation included the involvement of local sheriff’s, police departments and the Kansas Highway Patrol. Federal law enforcement groups such as the Drug Enforcement Administration and Department of Homeland Security were also involved.