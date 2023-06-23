MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Police arrested three people in connection to a suspected fentanyl-related death of an 18-year-old at a local hotel.

Aaron Wintermote with the Riley County Police Department said in a press release that a 19-year-old, 21-year-old and 22-year-old all from northeast Kansas were arrested on Pottawatomie County District Court warrants in connection to the death of a man at a Manhattan hotel on March 11, 2023. One of those arrested was already in confinement at the Riley County Jail.

Wintermote said two of the suspects are currently confined at the Pottawatomie County Jail while the other remains in Riley County. More suspected fentanyl was found during the arrest of one of the suspects in rural Wamego.

Wintermote said if you have any tips on the distribution of fentanyl in the local area, you can reach out to Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777 or contact the RCPD at 785-537-2112.