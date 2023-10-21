MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Police in Manhattan say three people were hurt in a shooting early Saturday morning.

Hali Rowland with the Riley County Police Department (RCPD) said in a press release that police received numerous 911 calls regarding a shooting around 2:50 a.m. on Oct. 21 for the area around the 400 block of Bluemont Avenue. Upon arrival, police found two men with gunshot wounds and a third man who arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. Each received their injuries during the same incident.

Rowland said the injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening. Two of the victims are 19 while another is 16. An investigation showed the victims were shot near where a large house party was occurring.

If you have information to share with the RCPD regarding this shooting incident, you can call 785-537-2112 or Riley County Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777. Tips can be sent in online by clicking here.

