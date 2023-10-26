MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Three Riley County men have been arrested in relation to a shooting at a house party over the weekend.
Thursday evening, the Riley County Police Department (RCPD) announced three people have been arrested in connection to the attempted murder after a shooting at a house party last Saturday. A spokeswoman with RCPD said Cordarius Gowdy, 21, of Ogden, Damerius McGee, 18, of Ogden and Christopher Stowers, 21, of Manhattan were arrested on probable cause for the following:
- attempted first-degree murder x3
- Aggravated battery x3
- one count of firing into an occupied dwelling
Gowdy, McGee and Stowers each have a bond of $1 million.
RCPD is attempting to locate Marc Oliver, 18, of Manhattan in connection to the shooting. According to a RCPD social media post, Oliver is believed to be armed and dangerous, and should not be approached.
If you have any information on Oliver’s whereabouts, please contact the Riley County Police Department at (785) 537-2112 or Crime Stoppers at (785) 539-7777. In an emergency, call 911. You can submit tips online here: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=353
On Saturday, Oct. 21, RCPD responded to calls reporting gunshots just before 3 a.m. Officers responded to find two male victims with gunshot wounds. One more male victim arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound from the incident.
