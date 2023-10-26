MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Three Riley County men have been arrested in relation to a shooting at a house party over the weekend.

Thursday evening, the Riley County Police Department (RCPD) announced three people have been arrested in connection to the attempted murder after a shooting at a house party last Saturday. A spokeswoman with RCPD said Cordarius Gowdy, 21, of Ogden, Damerius McGee, 18, of Ogden and Christopher Stowers, 21, of Manhattan were arrested on probable cause for the following:

attempted first-degree murder x3

Aggravated battery x3

one count of firing into an occupied dwelling

Gowdy, McGee and Stowers each have a bond of $1 million.

RCPD is attempting to locate Marc Oliver, 18, of Manhattan in connection to the shooting. According to a RCPD social media post, Oliver is believed to be armed and dangerous, and should not be approached.

Photo Courtesy/RCPD

If you have any information on Oliver’s whereabouts, please contact the Riley County Police Department at (785) 537-2112 or Crime Stoppers at (785) 539-7777. In an emergency, call 911. You can submit tips online here: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=353

On Saturday, Oct. 21, RCPD responded to calls reporting gunshots just before 3 a.m. Officers responded to find two male victims with gunshot wounds. One more male victim arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound from the incident.

