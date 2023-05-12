MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Enterprise Leasing was listed as the victim of a car theft after an unknown individual stole a 2021 BMW X2 worth around $39,000 in Manhattan.

On Thursday, May 11 the Riley County Police Department (RCPD) responded to a theft report around 8 a.m. on the 5500 block of Fort Riley Blvd. The car was later found totaled in Lawrenceville, Georgia around 4 p.m. by local police.

RCPD is asking anyone with information on the incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online here. Information on the incident could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.