TOPEKA (KSNT) – Four people are under arrest in connection to a recent shooting at a bar south of Topeka.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office (SNSO) says a 28-year-old, a 26-year-old, a 42-year-old and a 49-year-old were arrested following a shooting at Victoria’s on Sunday, May 14 that left one person with critical injuries. The victim of the shooting is out of the hospital and recovering from injuries sustained in the incident. The SNSO reported that additional suspects could be involved in the incident.

Law enforcement was called to Victoria’s after a report was received of an active shooting situation. Upon arrival, deputies found a man suffering from gunshot wounds to the head and torso at a nearby business and more than 75 bullet shells at the scene.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call Det. John Culver at 785-251-2534.