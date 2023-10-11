TOPEKA (KSNT) – More than 1/4 of Topeka’s 2023 homicide victims were children, 8 to be exact.
Four were shot, two died in a fire, one was abused and one had been sexually assaulted. Those deaths contribute to Topeka’s near-record homicide rate. The city has seen 27 homicides in 2023, compared to 30 in all of 2017.
Topeka Police have identified the killers in all but the most recent child death. Victor Carlton, 17 of Topeka, was found shot to death Oct. 10 near 21st and Adams.
The other child victims include:
- Zoey Felix, 5, died Oct. 2 after being sexually assaulted at a homeless camp near 29th Street and California Avenue.
- Kaleb Lane, 13, was killed in an accidental shooting on March 16 near Huntoon Street and Washburn Avenue.
- Aaron Mathis, Jr., 16, died after an April 17 shooting near 37th Street and Topeka Boulevard.
- Alonzoe Smith, 2 months, was shot July 14 at an apartment complex near 10th Street and Washburn Avenue.
- Kourtney Tyler, 1, and Peyton Tyler, 9, were killed in a Jan. 20 house fire east of Gage Park.
- Jackson Tilton, 1, died after the Jan. 4 report of child abuse.
You can keep up with all of Topeka’s homicides on our KSNT 27 News Homicide Tracker.