TOPEKA (KSNT) – More than 1/4 of Topeka’s 2023 homicide victims were children, 8 to be exact.

Four were shot, two died in a fire, one was abused and one had been sexually assaulted. Those deaths contribute to Topeka’s near-record homicide rate. The city has seen 27 homicides in 2023, compared to 30 in all of 2017.

Topeka Police have identified the killers in all but the most recent child death. Victor Carlton, 17 of Topeka, was found shot to death Oct. 10 near 21st and Adams.

The other child victims include:

