EMPORIA (KSNT) – Emporia police say the local zoo was burglarized recently with a more than $8,000 loss.

The Emporia Police Department (EPD) said in a press release that the burglary was reported at on Tuesday at the Emporia Zoo’s maintenance building. The burglary occurred between 4:30 p.m. on July 10 and 6:05 a.m. on July 11. Items like power tools, chainsaws and backpack blowers were stolen along with a blue 1994 F-450 truck.

The truck had City of Emporia stickers on its doors and a 1,200-gallon water tank in its bed, according to the EPD. In total, losses are greater than $8,000.

The EPD has identified no suspects at this time in connection to the reported burglary. If you have any information to share with investigators, you can call the EPD at 620-343-4225 or make a report to Crime Stoppers at 620-342-2273 or by going online.