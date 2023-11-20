SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff Brian Hill reports a child was shot at a neighborhood south of Topeka over the weekend.

This news came from a press release on social media from the sheriff’s office stating that deputies responded to a shooting call around 8:40 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 19 in the 6700 block of SW Greencastle Drive. Deputies responding to scene found a 9-year-old boy inside a home who had a gunshot wound to his leg.

The shooting victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries, according to the sheriff’s office. He is currently in stable condition. Three adults and five juveniles were inside the home at the time of the shooting.

Two suspects fled the scene of the shooting on foot in a silver passenger car in the 6800 block of SW Rockpost Road, according to the sheriff’s office.