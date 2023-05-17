TOPEKA (KSNT)- On May 16, officers with the Topeka Police Department responded to reports of an aggravated robbery in the 1100 block of SW Washburn.

Donald L. Davis, 32, of Topeka was brought into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections in connection with the crime, according to Topeka Police.

His charges are as follows:

Aggravated Robbery

Aggravated Assault

Criminal Possession of a Weapon by a Felon

Kidnapping

Theft

Jackson County Arrest Warrant

Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to contact the Topeka Police Department at (785)-368-9400 or email telltpd@topeka.org.