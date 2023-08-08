ALTA VISTA (KSNT) – A small-town city council member has been arrested on suspicion of child sex crimes.

The Wabaunsee County Sheriff arrested Kenneth Seidens, 58, of Alta Vista. He was booked into jail on charges of Aggravated Sexual Battery, Aggravated Criminal Sodomy and Contributing to a Child’s Misconduct.

According to a press release, the Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office was alerted Monday to allegations of the possible exploitation of a child. Deputies responded to investigate a home in the 300 block of Elm Street in Alta Vista. They discovered evidence at the scene that lead them to arrest Seidens.

Alta Vista Mayor Ryan Armbrust confirmed to 27 News that Seidens is an elected member of the town’s City Council. Armbrust said they are shocked by the arrest and are concerned for the alleged victim. He says they are waiting on the sheriff’s office to complete its investigation before taking action.