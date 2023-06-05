Editor’s Note: The names and descriptions of the children have been removed to protect their identity now that they have been located.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Law enforcement have located all four missing Topeka children following an Amber Alert on Monday.

Four children were located unharmed in the 1300 block of NE Winfield Ave, while Dontresha Shabree Thomas was taken into custody, according to a press release from the Topeka Police Department. Thomas was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the following charges:

Aggravated assault

Four counts of criminal threat

Four counts of endangering a child

Interference with a law enforcement officer

An Amber Alert was active for four missing children after they were allegedly taken by their mother, Thomas, according to the Topeka Police Department (TPD). At 10:34 a.m., police said the children were taken by their mother. Statements from Thomas to the father of the children indicated they were in imminent danger. Thomas is in custody as of 3:24 p.m.

Call 911 immediately if you have seen a missing child, suspect or the suspect’s vehicle. If you have other information on a missing child, call 911 or the TPD at 785-368-9200. You can also call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME.

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.