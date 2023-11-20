MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Riley County Police Department (RCPD) officers took a man into custody following a police chase and a struggle with law enforcement on Monday.

Hali Rowland with the RCPD said in a press release that officers tried to pull a vehicle over around 4:30 a.m. on Nov. 20 for multiple traffic offenses. The vehicle would not pull over and a chase began.

Rowland said officers found the vehicle but the driver was not at the scene. At 9:10 a.m., officers found the driver at the Walmart located at 100 block of East Bluemont Street in Manhattan. The driver was armed with a handgun and refused to comply with officers, leading to a struggle.

Rowland said the driver was safely taken into custody and arrested on two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and one count of felony interfering with law enforcement. He was then taken to the Pottawatomie County Jail.

